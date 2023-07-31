Moss Point issues city-wide boil water notice

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point issued a city-wide boil water notice Monday morning.

According to City Clerk Tricia Thigpen, the notice is due to technical and electrical issues received during Sunday night’s storm.

The notice will be in place until further notice. We will continue to update you on the situation both on air and online.

