Monday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Brace yourselves for a scorching start to the week! Today, expect mostly sunny skies. And our high temperatures will soar to sweltering levels: climbing up to about 96 to 100 degrees. But wait, it gets worse! The heat index is predicted to reach a blistering 110 to 115 degrees. This may almost make it feel like we’re trapped in an oven! Northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph will offer little respite. And the chance of rain is dismal at just 10% to 20%. I cannot stress this enough: this heatwave is not to be taken lightly. Stay in air conditioning whenever possible, keep hydrated, and check on vulnerable individuals. Our air conditioners will be working overtime this week. So, let’s all do our best to stay cool and stay safe out there!

