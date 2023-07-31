WLOX Careers
Man who killed Hancock County deputy sentenced to life in prison

Joseph Rohrbacker in court, March 2023.
Joseph Rohrbacker in court, March 2023.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday afternoon, Joseph Rohrbacker was sentenced to life in prison.

Rohrbacker was charged with shooting and killing Hancock County Deputy Michael Boutte in February 2021.

Rohrbacker pled guilty to three counts- capital murder, aggravated assault and aggravated assault of a police officer- before being sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

In the courtroom Monday, Boutte’s daughter and son gave victim impact statements.

In March 2021, Rohrbacker initially pleading not guilty to shooting the deputy. He recently returned to a South Mississippi courtroom in March of this year, where his attorney hoped to make him ineligible for the death penalty.

Suspect accused in murder of Hancock County deputy now facing 8 new charges

Lt. Boutte was shot and killed on February 1, 2021 while responding to Rohrbacker’s home. He was shot twice and died from a shotgun blast to his head while he was still in his car.

