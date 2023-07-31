WLOX Careers
Man drowns after being thrown from boat on lake during storm, officials say

Darrell Hewett was on his boat on Lake Hartwell trying to return to the dock when he was caught in the storm. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A man in South Carolina died after he was thrown off a boat while on a lake during a storm Saturday night.

WHNS reports the man, later identified as 69-year-old Darrell Hewett, was on his boat on Lake Hartwell trying to return to the dock when he was caught in the storm. Rough waters were stirred up because of the storm, causing Hewett to be thrown from his boat as he stood up, according to authorities.

First responders were called to Providence Point at around 8 p.m. in response to the drowning.

Officials said they learned that bystanders were also trying to get to the dock because of the storm and pulled Hewett from the water.

According to authorities, Hewett was not wearing a life jacket. His death was ruled as an accidental drowning.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

