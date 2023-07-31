WLOX Careers
Magnolia Soap to open at The Promenade in D’Iberville

Magnolia Soap opens August 4th in the Promenade.
Magnolia Soap opens August 4th in the Promenade.(WLOX)
By Harper Robinson
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Magnolia Soap is getting ready for its grand opening on August 4th - 6th in The Promenade.

Franchise co-owners Mary Leigh and David Schramko decided to open a store in D’Iberville, not only because of their love of the community and their deep roots, but because they truly believe in what they are selling.

They first found out about Magnolia Soap after visiting their daughter in Starkville. They immediately fell in love with the products. From there, they visited the Mobile store and decided it was finally time to reach out to Magen, owner of Magnolia Soap, and ask about franchising.

The company is all about clean and safe products for your skin. “It’s all plant-based, better for the skin,” said Mary Leigh.

“We’ve actually seen people and heard of people that have come to us and said ‘Wow, this actually helps us’.”

Not only is Magnolia known for its clean products, but also its charitable spirit. The effort is called Hope in Soap.

“So not only do we make a special soap for Hope in Soap, but all those proceeds go to support a local charity. We’re going to be trying to do a lot of things for the community to show that we thank you just as much and give them donations they really need,” said Mary Leigh.

The store opens on August 4th at The Promenade. The first 50 customers win free soap every month for the next year.

To learn more about Magnolia Soap, you can visit www.magnoliasoapandbath.com

