Jackson councilman calls for ‘safe zones’ around city’s hospitals

By Brendan Hall
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent shooting near St. Dominic’s and the University of Mississippi Medical Center has one Jackson Councilman calling for safe zones near the city’s hospitals.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes says the zones would ramp up police presence and mean harsher penalties for those who commit crimes within them.

He will be asking the city council to approve a measure backing the idea at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We will not tolerate violence of any kind, near or around a hospital or medical facility,” he said. “I believe it should be a five-mile radius at least. And if the legislature helps us with enhanced penalties, we can stop the madness that’s taking place near hospitals and medical facilities.”

Stokes announced the proposal at his Sunday afternoon press conference. The idea comes just days after a woman says a man fired multiple shots at her vehicle near the intersection of Meadowbrook Road and the southbound frontage road along I-55 North.

The intersection is about two miles away from St. Dominic and UMMC.

