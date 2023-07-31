Extreme heat continues this week

Each day this week is going to be incredibly hot and humid! High temperatures today will reach the upper 90s, and some spots may reach 100! The heat index could be as high as 115, and we won’t get much rain to cool us down this afternoon. This type of heat can be dangerous, so it’s important to listen to your body, stay hydrated, and take some breaks in the A/C.

We’ll only cool down into the upper 70s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be extremely hot with highs near 100! The heat index could reach 115 again, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. We’ll do this all over again on Wednesday with highs reaching the triple digits.

Thursday and Friday will remain incredibly hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits. There will be a slightly better chance for hit or miss storms, but rain isn’t a guarantee.

