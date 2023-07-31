Daisy Belle Ice Cream keeps customers cool during blazing heat

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The sounds of a snowball machine are a refreshing one to the people of Long Beach, and it’s found in a yellow barn building along Prineville Road served by a local favorite.

“They keep us busy,” said April Mingo. “They’re constantly sharing and trying to show support as much as they can, and we have a lot of regular customers and new ones every day, so they are very supportive.”

Mingo is the owner of Daisy Belle Ice Cream. She’s served snowballs in Long Beach for four years and says summer afternoons are usually her busiest days.

“It picks up around 2 o’clock and won’t stop till about 6, but it depends on the day,” said Mingo. “Normally if it’s a summer day and the kids are out of school, it will pick up at noon until 7 p.m.”

Mingo says with the area experiencing the extreme heat, she is noticing more and more people are showing up to her stand.

“Some days I can’t keep up because I’m the only one right now, so it’s really busy,” said Mingo. “The hotter it gets, the busier it gets, so August, we’re looking forward to long lines.”

April says she is grateful to know Long Beach residents are choosing her snowballs to help keep themselves cool and looks forward to continuing serving them.

“It’s really a great feeling,” said Mingo. “I can’t describe it, but I really appreciate it. Appreciate all the love and support from the community.”

Daisy Belle Ice Cream is open Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.