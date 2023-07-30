WLOX Careers
WATCH VIDEO: Intense scene as NOPD hunts for suspects who fired at an officer

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Surveillance video shows an intense moment between NOPD officers on Milan Street searching for suspects who allegedly shot at an officer Saturday morning (July 29).

According to police, two unidentified suspects reportedly fired shots at an officer near Milan Street before quickly fleeing. The NOPD managed to apprehend two juvenile male suspects, but the search continues for one male suspect who remains large.

The video shows officers issuing commands to an individual before searching for the remaining suspects. No injuries were reported.

This story is developing,

