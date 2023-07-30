Pilot OK after plane crash in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A pilot was OK, but shaken up, after his plane crashed in a field Sunday afternoon in a rural part of Rankin County.

The incident occurred in the 4000 block of State Highway 18, according to Rankin County Undersheriff Paul Holley.

Rankin County deputies were on the scene when WLBT arrived.

It appeared little, if any damage, was done to the plane.

Holley said the plane lost power forcing it to come down in a field.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.