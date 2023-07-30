WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Pilot OK after plane crash in Rankin County

A pilot is OK after his plane went down in a field in Rankin County.
A pilot is OK after his plane went down in a field in Rankin County.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A pilot was OK, but shaken up, after his plane crashed in a field Sunday afternoon in a rural part of Rankin County.

The incident occurred in the 4000 block of State Highway 18, according to Rankin County Undersheriff Paul Holley.

Rankin County deputies were on the scene when WLBT arrived.

It appeared little, if any damage, was done to the plane.

Holley said the plane lost power forcing it to come down in a field.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages graphic.
Over 2,000 without power in D’Iberville, Orange Grove
The two victims were from St. Martin and Picayune.
Two South Mississippians killed in head-on collision in Hancock Co.
The crash still remains under investigation.
Fatal hit-and-run in Louisiana kills two Bay St. Louis men
Those with information regarding this incident or on the whereabouts of Elzy are urged to...
Two arrested, one suspect at large following drive-by shooting in Gulfport
It was a busy Friday at Quality Bakery in Downtown Gulfport, but that's nothing out of the...
Historic Gulfport bakery preps fan-fave brownies for city’s anniversary

Latest News

Many of the cyclists say they can’t wait until next year’s race.
Cyclists ride from Pass Christian to Long Beach in 2nd annual Bikes and Beaches Trial Race
Ahead of the busy school year, the city provided dozens of kids a chance to kick back and relax...
City of Waveland hosts back-to-school event for community
Many of the cyclists say they can’t wait until next year’s race.
Cyclists ride from Pass Christian to Long Beach in 2nd annual Bikes and Beaches Trial Race
Few storms possible this evening. Incredibly hot this week.
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast