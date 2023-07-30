Cyclists ride from Pass Christian to Long Beach in 2nd annual Bikes and Beaches Trial Race

PASS CHRISTIAN/LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Those out near the beach on Sunday morning might have noticed several cyclists racing down Highway 90, all participating in the second annual Bikes and Beaches Trial Race.

12-year-old George Birdrow has only been riding for a year, but he was determined to win first place in his division.

“We started on a downhill, so it’s always good to be able to gain speed not having to have a climb first thing,” he explained. “It was nice getting some speed, then you could just fly going down the beach.”

Around 75 cyclists took part in this year’s race. Brian Whitmire won 1st place overall in the men’s category, and he notes the race was a little tough due to the flat road.

“I’m probably overly competitive — just ask my wife and my family,” Whitmire said. “It was fun! There was a guy that I knew was my competition, so I had him in my sight the whole time. When I caught him, I went as hard as I could to the finish. I made sure I stayed in front of him.”

The 10-mile race started at Henderson Point in Pass Christian. Bikers then made their way down Highway 90 to the finish line in Long Beach.

Women’s 1st place overall winner Amy Stainfield encourages others to try the sport.

“Regardless of your competitive spirit, it’s just a way to stay physically active,” she explained. “In Mississippi, that is something that we always need. We are at the top of every bad list regarding health and sanitary background. So, anyone that I can encourage to get moving any way, I can certainly support that. Cycling is a great way to start.”

After the intense race, cyclists received medals and then cooled off and enjoyed breakfast, with some even taking home a trophy.

Many of the cyclists say they can’t wait until next year’s race.

