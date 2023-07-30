City of Waveland hosts back-to-school event for community

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the city of Waveland hosted a back-to-school event for kids across the school district.

Classes are scheduled to begin on Monday morning. Ahead of the busy school year, the city provided dozens of kids a chance to kick back and relax one last time before they open their textbooks. The event was held at the Waveland Lighthouse from 10 a.m. until noon where families gathered nearby for a time of bonding and beach fun.

One parent expressed gratitude for the city’s effort.

“So, it’s really nice that the city has done this,” says Jessica Sullivan, participant. “They don’t get to do very much. They don’t during the summer, so the fact they brought out the fire trucks, cars and sprinklers; the kids love it. My kids love being here. We have the chance to go to Florida, but we chose to stay here especially when they bring something like this out. It gives them more to do.”

The Waveland Fire and Police Departments were on site to show support and interact with the kids before their big day. Bayou Snowballs was also on hand to give out free snowballs along with other food truck vendors.

Waveland alderman Rhonda Aime-Gamble shared encouraging words for the students before their big day.

“Well, the first day of school can always be scary,” says Gamble. “The fear that you feel isn’t going to last long because you’re going to get in there and you’re going to make friends. You just need to remember to be kind to everybody. Treat everybody the way you want to be treated.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.