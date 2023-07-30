WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Bomb squad investigates mysterious packages parachuted into neighborhood

California officials investigated after a parachute with two packages attached to it was found...
California officials investigated after a parachute with two packages attached to it was found in a neighborhood.(The San Dimas Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (Gray News) – A bomb squad was called in to investigate after packages were apparently parachuted into a city in California.

The San Dimas Sheriff’s Station said deputies responded to a call Thursday for a suspicious package in San Dimas. When they arrived at the location, they said they discovered a parachute with two packages attached to it.

California officials said two packages were found attached to a parachute in a neighborhood.
California officials said two packages were found attached to a parachute in a neighborhood.(The San Dimas Sheriff's Station)

The responding deputies then evacuated the residents of nearby homes and called in the arson and explosives unit.

After an investigation, officials determined the packages did not contain explosives or other dangerous materials and seemed to be a science project.

Officials informed the neighborhood of the finds, and the residents returned safely to their homes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages graphic.
Over 2,000 without power in D’Iberville, Orange Grove
The two victims were from St. Martin and Picayune.
Two South Mississippians killed in head-on collision in Hancock Co.
The crash still remains under investigation.
Fatal hit-and-run in Louisiana kills two Bay St. Louis men
Those with information regarding this incident or on the whereabouts of Elzy are urged to...
Two arrested, one suspect at large following drive-by shooting in Gulfport
It was a busy Friday at Quality Bakery in Downtown Gulfport, but that's nothing out of the...
Historic Gulfport bakery preps fan-fave brownies for city’s anniversary

Latest News

Advertisements for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" appear at AMC Theaters at The Grove on...
The ‘Barbie’ bonanza continues at the box office, ‘Oppenheimer’ holds the No. 2 spot
Waveland students begin classes on Aug. 1.
City of Waveland hosts back-to-school event for community
"Barbie" is already the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year domestically, and...
Box office: Second weekend brings more big bucks for "Barbenheimer"
FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at...
Two people killed in shooting near University of Florida campus