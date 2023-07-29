South Mississippi attractions sees increase in tourism over summer

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Many tourists who come to Mississippi for the summer visit the usual vacation spots like the casinos, but others spend their time at family-focused attractions like Paradise Pier.

“We do get our fair share of locals to visit but also Louisiana is a main market for us as well,” said Tessy Lambert.

Lambert is the Chief Marketing Officer for Lodging Leisure Investment. She says the latest addition of the amusement park, Paradise Pier, helps to bring Biloxi into the spotlight for tourists.

“This is just one more attraction that really caps off Biloxi and the Mississippi Gulf Coast as a destination location for summer fun,” said Lambert.

Another location is the Mississippi Aquarium. Vice President for Marketing Patrick Pearson says they added new activities for families during the summer.

“We had a weekly summer camp where we hosted anywhere from 15 to 20 kids that would experience all parts of the aquarium and actually go out to Ship Island and do some research,” said Pearson.

Pearson says their summer started on Memorial Day and saw an increase in families looking to have a fun time.

“Year to date we are up anywhere from 8-10% in our attendance from last year,” said Pearson. “It’s been a good summer for us and are excited for the fall.”

Both attractions say despite the scorching heat, they are happy to show tourists what the Gulf Coast has to offer.

“I think when it comes to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, families that come here are looking to make memories and with the addition of Paradise Pier, we’ve given them just that,” said Lambert. “Things are happening here, and we are happy to be a part of it,” said Pearson.

In honor of Gulfport celebrating its 125th anniversary, the aquarium will sell tickets for $12.50 starting at 3 p.m.

