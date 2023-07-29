Saints fans get up close and personal at team’s first public training camp

METAIRIE, La. (WLOX) - Friday at the Oschner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La. marked the first day Saints fans had an opportunity to see the 2023 New Orleans Saints in action.

Fans from Florida, Texas and everywhere in between were in attendance to get a glimpse of the black and gold.

“Yeah, it’s pretty impressive to be able to see them this up close and front and actually see the plays going down and watching some of my favorite players, you know, a lot closer than it is in the stadium,” said Saints fan Shane McGlen.

“Been a Saints fan since I was little — that’s all I know,” said Marcus Hall. “That’s all I know. I usually come every year when I can if I’m not working and stuff, so, it’s pretty much like a tradition thing for me. I like to check out the new players we draft.”

As expected, many eyes were on newly signed quarterback Derek Carr, who takes over this year in relief of Andy Dalton, who departed for the Carolina Panthers in March.

Carr, who signed a 4-year deal worth $150 million over the offseason, is a 4-time Pro Bowler who has eclipsed the 4,000-yard passing mark four times thus far in his career.

“Man, it’s amazing man,” said fan Jarrell Jones. “I’m excited to see what he can do this season.

“We’ve been needing somebody like him at quarterback for a while,” said Hall. “Just good to see everybody in happy spirits and ready for the season, ready to go.

However, despite all of the intrigue surrounding Carr, fans made it known that he wasn’t the only person they came to see.

“That’s who I came to see, Mike [Thomas],” Hall stated. “It’s just nice to see him get on the field, getting active. We ain’t seen him in like 2 years, it feels like, 2 or 3 years I think.”

Wide receiver Michael Thomas, a 3-time Pro Bowler, has certainly had his fair share of obstacles. The all-time single-season receptions leader has struggled with longstanding injury issues, playing in just 9 games since 2020. When Thomas’ future with the team seemed to be in jeopardy, the two sides worked to restructure his contract, allowing him to stay in New Orleans.

Now seemingly healthier than ever, Thomas takes the field, and fans are more eager than ever to see him in action.

“Mike is a great talent,” Jones added. “I’m excited to see him get back on the field and see what him and Carr can do.”

The Saints’ final six sessions available to the public have already been sold out.

