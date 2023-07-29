WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Person taken into custody after 14-year-old missing Byram girl found in Jackson

Malyiah Crosby, 14
Malyiah Crosby, 14(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person has been taken into custody after a missing Byram teenager was found Saturday in Jackson.

An Endangered/Missing Child Alert was issued for 14-year-old Malyiah Crosby, with MBI saying she was last seen getting into a tan 2001 Ford Explorer Trac early Saturday morning.

Authorities say officers were able to locate the Ford in the city limits of Jackson and that Crosby was found “shortly after.”

She was taken to UMMC for evaluation.

One subject was taken into custody by investigators in relation to the case, police say.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two victims were from St. Martin and Picayune.
Two South Mississippians killed in head-on collision in Hancock Co.
The crash still remains under investigation.
Fatal hit-and-run in Louisiana kills two Bay St. Louis men
The man authorities are searching for is 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh of Lucedale.
George Co. law enforcement searching for suspect accused of murdering wife
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
The Grammy Award-winning artist is heading to the Coast next year for a stop on his “Standing...
Tim McGraw set to perform in Biloxi

Latest News

Muggy tonight. Intense heat expected this week.
Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast
Back Bay Mission hosts “Fun Day” event for homeless community
Back Bay Mission hosts “Fun Day” event for homeless community
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Michael Davis denied youthful offender status in January Tuscaloosa shooting
Police call regarding man assaulting woman turns into standoff in Madison subdivision
Police call regarding man assaulting woman turns into standoff in Madison subdivision
Shoppers arrived early to the Gulfport Premium Outlets.
Last day of the Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday