Over 2,000 without power in D’Iberville, Orange Grove

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents of Harrison County are feeling the heat Friday night as power outages hit D’Iberville and Orange Grove.

In Orange Grove, almost 750 people are reported to be without power due to a broken cross-arm. Coast Electric has since made a Facebook post addressing this, saying they are working to fix the issue.

Meanwhile in D’Iberville, over 1,500 businesses and homes are without power in and around Sangani Boulevard. A cause has yet to be given.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

