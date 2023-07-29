Mississippi sales tax holiday returns for two days

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s that time of year again. Parents are flocking to get school supplies during Mississippi’s tax-free holiday.

Hundreds of stores offer great deals all the way through July 29th.

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday returns for two days this year. Folks can save extra when purchasing attire, supplies, and other eligible items.

“We did get a very good stock of backpacks, lunch boxes, and they can get their shoes, socks, and any kind of clothing that they want using the tax-free this weekend,” said Eva Stockstill.

All in time for students to head back to the classroom.

Sharroid Whitehead walks around Academy Sports and Outdoors in search of black shorts. After looking through piles of clothes, he lands on the right fit. Now, it’s time to checkout.

“I saved a total of six dollars and 25 cents. It makes me feel good just knowing I saved a little money. I can go to any one of these stores and have a little extra change in my pocket,” said Whitehead.

On average, families spend nearly $600 for back-to-school shopping. More than half of parents are concerned about rising costs.

That’s why Whitehead believes tax-free is more than just a ‘good deal’.

“I think it’s huge. I got a couple friends who struggle a little bit. I think it’s needed. I just love it,” said Whitehead.

It also provides more funds to businesses statewide.

“It does bring a lot more revenue into the store. We get to showcase our store and provide a great shopping experience for everyone,” said Stockstill.

Mississippi’s sales tax holiday ends July 29 at midnight.

