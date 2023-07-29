WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Last day of the Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday

Shoppers arrived early to the Gulfport Premium Outlets.
Shoppers arrived early to the Gulfport Premium Outlets.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday is the last day to shop at stores without paying tax fees during the Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday.

John Wilson said he stopped by to charge his car and take advantage of the deals.

“This is the perfect time to shop because it’s tax-free, so why not?” Wilson said.

The Gulfport Premium Outlets opened at 10 a.m., and there was already a crowd of people looking to save some cash.

Lisa and Raegan Bourgois are visiting from Louisiana. They planned a day trip to Mississippi in search of great deals.

“We are hoping to get some good buys. We could’ve shopped locally, which we’ve done a lot this summer, but we’re hoping to catch the sales here because she needs a lot of back-to-school clothes. She’s not wearing school uniforms this year,” Lisa said.

It looks like each year more people take advantage of the holiday. The average parent spends almost $600 on back-to-school shopping.

Lisa said tax-free items make the trip worthwhile.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two victims were from St. Martin and Picayune.
Two South Mississippians killed in head-on collision in Hancock Co.
The crash still remains under investigation.
Fatal hit-and-run in Louisiana kills two Bay St. Louis men
The man authorities are searching for is 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh of Lucedale.
George Co. law enforcement searching for suspect accused of murdering wife
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
The Grammy Award-winning artist is heading to the Coast next year for a stop on his “Standing...
Tim McGraw set to perform in Biloxi

Latest News

Blazing hot today. Even hotter this upcoming week.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Attractions in South Mississippi saw increase in tourism during summer.
South Mississippi attractions sees increase in tourism over summer
MS sales tax back to school holiday for two days
Mississippi sales tax holiday returns for two days
Power outages graphic.
Over 2,000 without power in D’Iberville, Orange Grove