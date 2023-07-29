Last day of the Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday is the last day to shop at stores without paying tax fees during the Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday.

John Wilson said he stopped by to charge his car and take advantage of the deals.

“This is the perfect time to shop because it’s tax-free, so why not?” Wilson said.

The Gulfport Premium Outlets opened at 10 a.m., and there was already a crowd of people looking to save some cash.

Lisa and Raegan Bourgois are visiting from Louisiana. They planned a day trip to Mississippi in search of great deals.

“We are hoping to get some good buys. We could’ve shopped locally, which we’ve done a lot this summer, but we’re hoping to catch the sales here because she needs a lot of back-to-school clothes. She’s not wearing school uniforms this year,” Lisa said.

It looks like each year more people take advantage of the holiday. The average parent spends almost $600 on back-to-school shopping.

Lisa said tax-free items make the trip worthwhile.

