Blazing hot today. Hotter this upcoming week.

We’re going to heat up quickly today, and the heat will be intense this afternoon! Temperatures will reach the mid 90s, and the high humidity will cause the heat index to be as high as 110. We’ll be under a Heat Advisory through the afternoon and early evening. Most of the morning will be dry, but some pop-up showers and storms will be possible this afternoon.

Rain chances decrease overnight tonight. We won’t cool down too much with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday is going to be even hotter with highs in the upper 90s and even around 100 in some spots! The heat index could be as high as 110 again. Hit or miss showers and storms will develop in the afternoon.

The heat will build into Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures around 100-105! The high humidity will make the heat even more dangerous, and the heat index could be as high as 115! It will be very important to stay hydrated if you have to be outside. It’s also a good idea to check in on any elderly neighbors and friends to make sure they have a way to stay cool, too.

