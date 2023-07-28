WLOX Careers
Two South Mississippians killed in head-on collision in Hancock Co.

The two victims were from St. Martin and Picayune.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning of a head-on collision Friday morning that killed two people from South Mississippi.

According to Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair, the victims are 35-year-old Shawn Kinney of St. Martin and 47-year-old Toni Jarrell of Picayune.

Hair says the collision happened about one mile east of Highway 607 on Texas Flat Road. The coroner was called to the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Hair said both drivers were alone in their separate vehicles.

Information is limited at this time. We’re working to learn more about the crash.

