Two arrested for possession of stolen gun, vehicle burglary following traffic stop

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jontae Da’quarius McNeal, 20, and a 17-year-old are both in custody after the discovery of a stolen gun and a hammer possibly used in multiple vehicle break-ins, Gulfport PD announced Thursday.

According to officials, the two were stopped at around 12:30 a.m. near 51st Street. During the traffic stop, a search was carried out on the vehicle. McNeal was found to be in possession of the stolen weapon, whereas the 17-year-old was found to be in possession of a window-break hammer.

McNeal was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond. He is being charged with one county of possession of a stolen firearm.

The teen is being held at the Harrison County Youth Detention Center. He is charged with six counts of vehicle burglary.

Those with any information regarding the incident are urged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

