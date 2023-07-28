WLOX Careers
Two arrested, one suspect at large following drive-by shooting in Gulfport

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bruce Ellis Lowery, 18, and one 16-year-old are under arrest and charged with three counts of aggravated assault each following a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon.

Bruce Ellis Lowery
Bruce Ellis Lowery(Harrison County Sherriff's Department)

According to a press release sent out by Gulfport PD, officers were first dispatched to the scene in the 100 block of Faust Drive at around 4:45 p.m. Investigators found that Lowery and the 16-year-old had fired a gun multiple times, striking a nearby house. The pair fled the scene before officers arrived.

Both were sent to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where they are being held in lieu of $750,000 bonds.

During the course of the investigation, 17-year-old Alphonso Jerome Elzy Jr. was also developed as a suspect in the drive-by. Elzy is described as a black male around 5′8″ weighing 150 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He currently has an active felony warrant through Gulfport PD and is considered armed and dangerous.

Alphonso Jerome Elzy Jr.
Alphonso Jerome Elzy Jr.(Gulfport PD)

Those with information regarding this incident or on the whereabouts of Elzy are urged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

