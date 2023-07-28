Tim McGraw set to perform in Biloxi

WLOX Careers
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for Tim McGraw fans... The Grammy Award-winning artist is heading to the Coast next year for a stop on his “Standing Room Only” tour.

McGraw will take to the stage at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The performance will include special guest Carly Pearce.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m. You can find them on ticketmaster.com.

