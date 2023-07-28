WLOX Careers
Carlee Russell arrested in hoax case

FILE - In this image taken from video provided by ABC 33/40, Hoover, Ala., Police Department...
FILE - In this image taken from video provided by ABC 33/40, Hoover, Ala., Police Department Chief Nick Derzis speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Hoover. Authorities in Alabama said Monday, July 24, that a woman has confessed to fabricating a story that she was kidnapped after stopping to check on a toddler she saw walking on the side of the interstate. Derzis said Carlee Russell's attorney, Emory Anthony, provided a statement on Monday saying there was no kidnapping. (ABC 33/40 via AP, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Officials in the Birmingham, Alabama, metropolitan area announced that Carlee Russell was arrested in connection with the hoax case.

She was arrested on two misdemeanors and turned herself in Friday. She was booked and released on $2,000 bond.

The police cited the panic the woman caused in bringing charges.

The Hoover, Alabama, woman was the subject of a search after she called 911 and told them she saw a toddler walking on the side of the interstate before she disappeared.

Her story made national news, and she was being actively searched for before returning home two days later.

Russell told detectives she was taken by a man who came out of the trees when she stopped to check on the child, put her in a car and an 18-wheel truck, blindfolded her and held her at a home where a woman fed her cheese crackers, authorities said at a news conference last week. At some point, Russell said she was put in a vehicle again but managed to escape and run through the woods to her neighborhood.

But authorities found holes in her story, and she ended up recanting it.

“There was no kidnapping on Thursday July 13. My client did not see a baby on the side on the road,” the statement provided by Russell’s attorney read, according to Hoover Police Department Chief Nicholas Derzis.

She did not leave the city and acted alone, the statement added.

Legal experts speculated Russell could face charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

