WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

New program gives every Pass Christian student an iPad

Pass Christian is now the first “Apple District” on the Coast.
The Pass Christian School District is giving every student an iPad for the 2023-24 school year,...
The Pass Christian School District is giving every student an iPad for the 2023-24 school year, making it the first “Apple District” on the Coast.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - While Friday is the first day of school for students in the Pass Christian School District, this Monday could be seen as Christmas morning as all 1,900 students in the district get their own iPads to use for learning. They call it plugging into the power zone.

“We’ll have one on every student’s desk, and we’ll have an unveiling event,” said Pass Christian High School Principal Beth Bellipanni. “With the iPads, they can create, they can collaborate, they can Airdrop, they can shoot videos, they can make iMovies. There’s way more functionality with the iPads than the Chromebooks.”

That makes Pass Christian the first so called “Apple District” on the Coast.

“From their iPad, they can share an article to everyone in the classroom and it shows up on the Promethean board. A teacher can also lockdown the iPad so whatever they’re teaching is what the student sees,” Bellipanni added.

Once that student logs in on the device, it’s theirs. No other student can use it. They also have what’s called digital citizenship, a set of rules for students so the devices are used only for school.

“It’s going to be awesome, We’re excited about the capabilities.”

Some South Mississippi schools are facing new transportation challenges this school year as folks navigate around the closed overpass at Menge Avenue.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves are breaking into vehicles in different parts of the city.
Gulfport Police Department advising people to lock their doors
MDOT says eastbound lanes are what’s being affected now.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic crawling near Ala. state line after 18-wheeler overturns
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), a crash happened near the...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 crash in Jackson Co. cleared after closing lanes
The two victims were from St. Martin and Picayune.
Two South Mississippians killed in head-on collision in Hancock Co.
Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has officially filed a defamation lawsuit against...
Former Gov. Phil Bryant files defamation lawsuit against Mississippi Today, CEO

Latest News

The crash still remains under investigation.
Fatal hit-and-run in Louisiana kills two Bay St. Louis men
Some South Mississippi schools are facing new transportation challenges this school year as...
Pass Christian schools work around Menge Ave. overpass closure
Singer-songwriter Alexis Wilkins is on the coast as part of the Mississippi Songwriters...
Happening July 29th: Alexis Wilkins performs at the Mary C.
Nell's Sweets and Treats in Picayune is serving up something sweet for summertime. Janelle...
In the Kitchen with Nell's Sweets and Treats