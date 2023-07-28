New program gives every Pass Christian student an iPad

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - While Friday is the first day of school for students in the Pass Christian School District, this Monday could be seen as Christmas morning as all 1,900 students in the district get their own iPads to use for learning. They call it plugging into the power zone.

“We’ll have one on every student’s desk, and we’ll have an unveiling event,” said Pass Christian High School Principal Beth Bellipanni. “With the iPads, they can create, they can collaborate, they can Airdrop, they can shoot videos, they can make iMovies. There’s way more functionality with the iPads than the Chromebooks.”

That makes Pass Christian the first so called “Apple District” on the Coast.

“From their iPad, they can share an article to everyone in the classroom and it shows up on the Promethean board. A teacher can also lockdown the iPad so whatever they’re teaching is what the student sees,” Bellipanni added.

Once that student logs in on the device, it’s theirs. No other student can use it. They also have what’s called digital citizenship, a set of rules for students so the devices are used only for school.

“It’s going to be awesome, We’re excited about the capabilities.”

