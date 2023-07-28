Multiple organizations, businesses recognized in Moss Point State of the City update

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight addressing residents in his second State of the City update.

Community leaders and residents gathered at the Pelican Landing Conference Center.

In his speech, Knight recognized successful projects during the year, new development plans in the works and also spoke on tornado recovery relief.

Last month, a powerful EF-2 twister roared through the River City leaving devastation its path.

Since then, several organizations have provided assistance to families in the city.

“Celebrate the wonder people who are homegrown, gone off, and even done well and they didn’t forgot Moss Point. When people see there’s a leader that drives such vision and has a passion of the community, then people are more likely to get involved. Having all the people here tonight, is to say we’re with you, we do believe in you, and we’re all in this together, “said Donna Joseph, Director of Moss Point Parks and Recreation.

Over 30 businesses and local organizations were highlighted for assistance in tornado recovery efforts.

