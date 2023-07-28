Mississippi Power, Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce award 15 small business owners with grants

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, 15 small business owners in Harrison County walked out of Breaking Barriers: A Diversity Grant Showcase with a check.

This is the third year Mississippi Power has partnered with the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce to award the Mississippi Power Shine a Light Grant to local business owners. The money helps local entrepreneurs like Jason Weaver and Michael Massey, who are in the process of opening Altered Reality Brewing in Biloxi.

“Currently, we are in the process of our build-out,” said Massey. “We anticipate 8 to 10 weeks until we are finished. We are excited. There is a lot of growth happening on Howard Avenue.”

This year, $15,000 was awarded. Recipients, listed below, received a $1,000 check.

Altered Reality Brewing

Breezeway Cleaning Services LLC

Elite Care Home Care Services, LLC

Haus of Bonaparte Realty LLC

Johnson Paint Body & Collision, Inc.

Mcinnis 12 Bone BBQ

Roberts Place Café

Robin’s Nest in the Pass

Stella Maris Gifts

Studio E Dance Co.

Taylor Made Counseling Services

The Almanett Hotel & Bistro

Tony’s King of Steaks, Inc.

WJZD (JZ 94.5 FM)

“These are minority-owned businesses, and we want to make sure that we are investing in our communities and in our businesses, all our businesses,” said Mississippi Power Foundation director Steven Dick. “We wanted to make sure we took the lead in that.”

Guest speakers like Dr. Zillah Fluker shared some advice with entrepreneurs and their supporters.

“It’s important that we make that connection between college, universities, industry, and small businesses because together, we can advance the community if we have a greater understanding of those personal accountability leadership traits that are required to be successful in society,” Fluker said.

Chamber of Commerce CEO Adele Lyons says this kind of support builds for a future.

