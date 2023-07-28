George Co. law enforcement searching for suspect accused of murdering wife

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - George County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who they say murdered his wife.

The man authorities are searching for is 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh of Lucedale. GCSO says McIntosh is a white male, approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including the words “Kayla” on his chest, “Jace” on his stomach, and “FTW” on his right arm.

GCSO says McIntosh may be driving a black 2003 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 with an AL license plate #180775M. He may have access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.

GCSO says if you encounter McIntosh, do not approach him. Immediately contact your local law enforcement.

On March 21, GCSO took a report from family members of a missing person. That person was 31-year-old Kayla Brooke Crawford of Lucedale, McIntosh’s wife.

The last contact her family had with her was in late March of this year.

Friday, July 21, human remains were discovered in the Movella community, just south of Agricola. George County Sheriff Keith Havard says investigators have reason to believe those remains belong to Crawford.

Sheriff Havard says piercings and tattoos on the body lead them to this conclusion, but they are still waiting for DNA confirmation.

After an extensive investigation by GCSO criminal investigators, deputies, and other jurisdictions, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for McIntosh.

McIntosh has been entered as a Wanted Person on NCIC for this warrant. He also has a Bench Warrant for failure to appear for drug court.

Sheriff Havard tells us McIntosh was not cooperative with the department in the Crawford’s missing persons investigation even before he went missing.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811. You can also report crime tips to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 877-787-5898 or leaving an anonymous tip HERE.

