Friday’s Forecast

It’s finally Friday, and it’s shaping up to be a nice and hot summer day! The sky should bring a mix of sun and clouds. You might want to carry an umbrella, just in case an isolated shower or thunderstorm decides to drop by. But, don’t worry, they shouldn’t last for very long! High temperatures will sizzle in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index could be as hot as 107 degrees which is just shy of dangerous levels. Keep cool and hydrated! East winds will again provide a gentle breeze at about 5 to 10 mph, adding a refreshing touch to the day.

