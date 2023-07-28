WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

BMW Tupac Shakur was shot in is selling for $1.75 million

The 1996 BMW that Tupac Shakur was in when he was shot is currently up for sale in Las Vegas.
The 1996 BMW that Tupac Shakur was in when he was shot is currently up for sale in Las Vegas.(KTNV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - The BMW Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot is up for sale.

Shakur was gunned down on Sept. 7, 1996, while he was a passenger in the vehicle after leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight was driving the leased vehicle at the time of the murder.

Tupac Shakur was shot near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996 while he was a passenger in a vehicle.
Tupac Shakur was shot near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996 while he was a passenger in a vehicle.(KTNV via CNN Newsource)

Now, Celebrity Cars in Las Vegas is selling the 1996 BMW for $1.75 million.

According to Celebrity Cars General Manager Ryan Hamilton, the vehicle has been fixed since the shooting and sold to the public multiple times, likely without those owners knowing its history.

That was until about four years ago, when a collector realized it was the vehicle Shakur was in after finding a hidden compartment on the side of the door.

The compartment was likely used to store a gun, Hamilton said.

Last week, Las Vegas police served a search warrant at an area home belonging to Duane Davis, the uncle of Orlando Anderson – the man police believe killed the rapper.

Police said they are planning to test firearm cartridges that were seized from the home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two victims were from St. Martin and Picayune.
Two South Mississippians killed in head-on collision in Hancock Co.
MDOT says eastbound lanes are what’s being affected now.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic crawling near Ala. state line after 18-wheeler overturns
Thieves are breaking into vehicles in different parts of the city.
Gulfport Police Department advising people to lock their doors
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), a crash happened near the...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 crash in Jackson Co. cleared after closing lanes
The crash still remains under investigation.
Fatal hit-and-run in Louisiana kills two Bay St. Louis men

Latest News

This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a...
Officer who put suspect in car hit by train found guilty of reckless endangerment
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
Biden openly acknowledges 7th grandchild, the daughter of son Hunter and an Arkansas woman
It was a busy Friday at Quality Bakery in Downtown Gulfport, but that's nothing out of the...
Historic Gulfport bakery preps fan-fave brownies for city’s anniversary
As Gulfport prepares to celebrate its 125th anniversary Saturday, city leaders are buying up...
Historic Gulfport bakery preps fan-fave brownies for city’s anniversary