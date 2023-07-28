Bay St. Louis, Waveland residents discussing ways to keep community safe

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In Bay St. Louis, community members are looking for ways to keep the community safe after the deadly mass shooting in April.

Over the last several months, civilians, educators and city leaders from Bay St. Louis and Waveland have been looking for ways to stop gun violence.

“Not looking for blame so much as to let’s address what we have learned in our community and bring various pieces of the community to say let’s work together to create a safer community,” resident Ted Chase said.

This comes shortly after a mass shooting at a prom afterparty in Bay Saint Louis left two people dead and four others injured.

“It was a shock to us to learn that the shooter had been there for about an hour and had shown other kids his gun. That there were other weapons at the party, and we as concerned citizens, parents, and grandparents are shocked that most of the kids who saw it did not say, ‘Oh, that is not normal, I am going to leave the party,’” resident Bruce Northridge said.

The group is also working with school personnel to discuss ways to keep students safe.

“To be able to work with administrators and we have faculty, we have teachers, who are in those school systems and are saying this is what we are doing. This is what we plan and hope to do. We are in the process of identifying funds, programs to be able to raise the level of safety within our schools,” Chase said.

Discussions about mental health are also being brought up.

“Yes, there’s violence, but violence of children against children is intolerable to us. So, we are doing what we can to bring all the players in and branch out to make as much difference as we can to prevent it from happening again,” Resident Mary Seferlis said.

The group believes there needs to be more open conversations with the youth about the dangers they could face.

