A/C issues force several Jackson Co. government buildings to close early Friday

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The air conditioning is out at three of Jackson County’s main government buildings in Pascagoula, so the county is closing them down at 11 a.m. Officials say it’s just getting too hot for employees to continue working safely.

The buildings impacted include the Jackson County Services Complex, the Jackson County Courthouse, and the Courts Building.

Some courts are still in session, but that could change as the day goes on. If you have a court day scheduled you should contact that court for a direct update.

Individual departments may remain open despite the building being closed, so residents are encouraged to call the specific office prior to traveling to Pascagoula.

Residents can also contact or visit the following departments at their Ocean Springs offices if you planned to use these services today:

Tax Collector (car tags, property tax)

Assessor

Planning Department (permits)

The A/C has been out since early Friday morning, and crews have been working to make repairs as fast as possible. But the repair work isn’t expected to be finished until Friday afternoon at the earliest.

Jackson County plans to resume regular operations on Monday, July 31.

