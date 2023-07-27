WLOX Careers
Volunteers from Texas help rebuild South Mississippi man’s home after Hurricane damage

By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A team of volunteers traveled from College Station, Texas, to help Picayune resident David Martens rebuild his damaged home.

Martens, 67, lost his home during Hurricane Ida in 2021.

“A tornado came through my area,” says Martens. “There’s a huge oak tree behind my house which is probably seventy to one hundred years old. The biggest limb on the tree came crashing down through my roof from the back all the way to the front, missing me by about six feet.”

In the storm’s aftermath, 75 percent of the 920-square-foot property was left in ruins. Martens says for almost two years he has been renting a friend’s camper that’s stationed in front of his property.

The United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) and the crew of thirteen from Christ Church will be working on the project from July 24 through July 25.

“We were going to Northern Louisiana, where the tornadoes had just hit, and take care of some of the folks over there, and they had a house down here in South Mississippi to our surprise,” says Steve Goby, Rebuilding Together Executive Director. “It just worked out great. It’s been a project that we can come in for a gentleman that’s been waiting for a long time to get his house built. Here we go, we’re able to make a big difference in this guy’s life.”

Martens says after so much discouragement, watching his home be rebuilt feels like a dream.

“At first it didn’t sink in but just a few minutes ago, when I saw that they are going to put a French door in something just hit me,” Martens said. “Now, it’s starting to sink in how great God is because none of this would have happened. Everything that happens in my life, God’s at the control of everything.”

Throughout the week, the labor-intensive project consists of installing walls, roofing, windows, and doors.

“Very seldom do we go and build something nine feet off the ground,” says Sam Smith, a Christ Church volunteer. “The challenge was the height to begin. The beautiful thing about this house is that he gets to look on the river. He’ll have a beautiful view when we’re finished.”

Smith says Martens being able to move in is dependent upon how soon another round of volunteers will be able to complete the interior of the home.

Christ Church has also worked on mission projects in Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

