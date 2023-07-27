TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic crawling near Ala. state line after 18-wheeler overturns

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Yet another crash on I-10 is causing congestion Thursday afternoon.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), an 18-wheeler carrying clothing turned on its side just before the Mississippi/Alabama state line.

MDOT says eastbound lanes are being affected as crews work to clean up diesel fuel that’s leaking from the truck. MDOT estimates the cleanup process may take about 2.5 hours.

Right now, the right lane is blocked. Traffic is at a slow crawl.

View from the MDOT traffic cam as of 1 p.m. Thursday. (Mississippi Department of Transportation)

Earl Etheridge, Jackson County EMA Director, tells us one patient from the truck and one from another vehicle were transported in an ambulance due to injuries. We don’t have any word on their status at this time.

You’re advised to avoid the area if possible.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.