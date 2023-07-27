WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic crawling near Ala. state line after 18-wheeler overturns

MDOT says eastbound lanes are what’s being affected now.
MDOT says eastbound lanes are what’s being affected now.(Jackson County Fire)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Yet another crash on I-10 is causing congestion Thursday afternoon.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), an 18-wheeler carrying clothing turned on its side just before the Mississippi/Alabama state line.

MDOT says eastbound lanes are being affected as crews work to clean up diesel fuel that’s leaking from the truck. MDOT estimates the cleanup process may take about 2.5 hours.

Right now, the right lane is blocked. Traffic is at a slow crawl.

View from the MDOT traffic cam as of 1 p.m. Thursday.
View from the MDOT traffic cam as of 1 p.m. Thursday.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)

Earl Etheridge, Jackson County EMA Director, tells us one patient from the truck and one from another vehicle were transported in an ambulance due to injuries. We don’t have any word on their status at this time.

You’re advised to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

