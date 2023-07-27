TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 crash in Jackson Co. closes lanes

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Some westbound lanes on I-10 in part of Jackson County are closed Thursday morning.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), a crash happened near the State Route 609 South/Ocean Springs Exit 50.

HEAD’s UP: A big-time slowdown on I-10 west just before the Ocean Springs exit. MDOT Crews and others are cleaning up an accident just before the offramp. pic.twitter.com/ROJyFqwZqq — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) July 27, 2023

I’m not positive, but it looks like this just happened within the last 15-20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/kULVCsbe9d — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) July 27, 2023

As of 10:35 a.m., two lanes are completely blocked, so traffic is moving slowly.

MDOT’s traffic map is showing major congestion in the area as crews work to clean up the crash. That could take around an hour.

Avoid this area if you’re able.

MDOT's traffic map as of around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. (Mississippi Department of Transportation)

