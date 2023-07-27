TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 crash in Jackson Co. closes lanes

WLOX Careers
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Some westbound lanes on I-10 in part of Jackson County are closed Thursday morning.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), a crash happened near the State Route 609 South/Ocean Springs Exit 50.

As of 10:35 a.m., two lanes are completely blocked, so traffic is moving slowly.

MDOT’s traffic map is showing major congestion in the area as crews work to clean up the crash. That could take around an hour.

Avoid this area if you’re able.

MDOT's traffic map as of around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
MDOT's traffic map as of around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)

