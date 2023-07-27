WLOX Careers
Thursday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
We’ll kick off the day with plenty of sunshine to brighten your morning. As we head into the afternoon, a few fluffy clouds will roll in, providing some shade from the summer sun. There’s a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms popping up, so keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans. Don’t forget your sunscreen and stay hydrated as we’ll be reaching hot high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. The east winds will be gentle at 5 to 10 mph, providing a slight breeze to help keep you cool. Chance of rain is around 20%, so most areas should stay dry. Enjoy your Thursday!

