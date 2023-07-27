‘My heart stopped, honestly’; Boy was locked inside school at end of first day, mother says

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Bus driver shortages and communication gaps are leading to frustration for parents in Aiken County.

One parent feared the worst when her middle school son did not make it home.

What was supposed to be the start of a new school year at a new school soon became a nightmare for Claytavia Brown’s 13-year-old son.

On Tuesday, Schofield Middle School called Brown at 3:45 p.m., an hour after school was let out, to notify her that they could not place her son on a bus route.

He never stepped foot on the bus, and she doesn’t have a car, so she did what any parent would do. She called the school.

“They called me back maybe 15 to 20 minutes later, saying the principal was going to bring him home at five o’clock,” said Brown.

The principal never took him home. 5 p.m. came and went, and then the clock struck 5:25 p.m.

“My heart stopped, honestly,” said Brown. Panic set in.

“6:30 p.m. came around. I’m calling the school. I’m not getting an answer, because it’s after hours now, so all I’m getting is the machine,” said Brown.

Brown said at this point, they didn’t know if he was inside or outside the building. They just knew he was there, still waiting for a ride. She reached out to her nephew, who said a friend lived near the school and would go look for him.

Her son finally reached her. “He called me off the school phone crying, and I’m like, ‘What’s wrong? What’s wrong?’”

His answer rocked her to the core.

“He said ‘Ma, they left me in school by myself. It’s dark. I’m here by myself.”

So she called the police. They told her she needed to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

“I knew that my son was in the school building. I’m going to get him. He said, ‘We’ll meet you up there,’” said Brown.

It turns out her son was inside. He fell asleep waiting for a ride in the school office. According to the incident report, her son was found at 6:48 p.m., four hours after the school’s final bell rang.

“Officer Rogers met me up there and he verified that nobody was there in the school, it was pitch dark, black,” said Brown.

He woke up alone.

“For this school to just forget a child, like you left a child behind. And not only did you leave a child behind, but what if he would have left school, and he don’t know where he was? Somebody could have kidnapped him,” said Brown.

She never got to ask how his first day went. Instead, she had to ask if he was OK.

WRDW reached out to the Aiken County Public School District on the incident.

