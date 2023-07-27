Moss Point city leaders planning for tornado recovery relief

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX)- Moss Point city leaders are searching for financial resolutions to continue the clean-up process after an EF-2 tornado left a disaster in its path.

“We couldn’t wait on MEMA because we didn’t know if we’d get the declaration or not. We do know our city has to be cleaned up,” said Mayor Billy Knight.

In Wednesday’s special-called meeting, Knight and the board of aldermen approved a two-million-dollar loan for tornado relief.

City leaders are going through the paperwork step by step.

“It was approved the first time, but this one is now to approve the bank that we’re going to get the money from. M&M was the bank that had the lowest interest rate, so we’re going to start drawing that money down,” said Knight.

Even with the two-million-dollar loan, city leaders are hoping Governor Tate Reeve’s disaster declaration request to President Biden is approved.

“We may not have to use it all. We get the declaration, and we know we can stop it at that point because we won’t need it anymore. We draw it down as we need it, we pay it back as we get it,” said Knight.

The request shows individual assistance and public assistance needs. Here’s a scope of the damage:

Individual Assistance Homes:

36 Destroyed

53 Major Damage

64 Minor Damage

12 Affected by the tornado

Public Assistance:

$1,057,000 Debris Removal

$358,000 Emergency Protective Measures

$100,000 Public Buildings

$374,645 Utilities

$50,000 Parks & Recreation Facilities

“The individual assistance is what we we’re wanting. Without that, all of our families would not have any kind of relief,” said Knight.

If awarded the declaration, Moss Point will get that money back.

“We’ll make this work for you. It took awhile because they had to get creative to get FEMA to lump these other counties in. 14 to 15 didn’t meet the threshold,” said Knight.

“They’ve done their preliminary assessments, and we feel that we should be at least meet at threshold,” said David Chapman, Alderman at Large.

Debris removal stands at 49%.

“We’re going to shut down picking up the debris until we get it all on the street. We’re losing money by having them ride around all day and not pick up any debris. We’re going to shut down the trucks down for a couple weeks to get their debris back on the streets,” said Knight.

