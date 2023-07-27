WLOX Careers
Jackson County School District welcomes students, new superintendent

There were plenty of firsts on the first day of school in the Jackson County district.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - On the first day of the new school year, the senior class at Vancleave High School paraded across the gym at the opening day rally.

“Throughout this next year, I urge everyone to be receptive, appreciative and thankful for each of your teachers because it makes all the difference to them, no matter how good the gratitude is,” said senior Annie Vickery.

It’s a first day for the seniors, incoming freshmen and new Jackson County Schools Superintendent David Baggett.

“We’re super excited to get the kids back this morning,” Baggett said. “The first thing we always want to make sure of is that we have a nurturing environment for our students. They want to come to school, feel safe and be involved in their learning and that it’s fun. We’re always going to start strong, have fun and end strong all the way through.”

“It’s the best day of the year when we get the kids back,” Baggett added, as he embarked on a road trip to visit all 14 schools in the district.

