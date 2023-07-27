Gulfport Police Department advising people to lock their doors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is leaving flyers with the “9 p.m. routine” at residents’ homes to advise people to lock their doors, remove valuables from vehicles, and turn on exterior lights to avoid being targeted.

According to Public Information Officer Jason Ducre, the criminals are not targeting just one neighborhood.

“We are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries, and we are encouraging people to get into the habit of locking their doors,” Ducre said.

Bayou View Resident James Bates says all kinds of things have been stolen.

“Make sure you lock your valuables. If these criminals see a bag, they are more likely to break into your vehicle. Even though it’s just a calculus book to them these are just crimes of opportunity. If we limit these crimes, they are just going to move on to the next one,” Ducre said.

Even with security systems at home, Bates recommends people still take precautions.

“In these recent burglaries of vehicles, the individuals don’t seem to be bothered by security cameras or lights. They are covering their faces by wearing hoodies. They don’t seem to be afraid of those things,” Bates said.

Gulfport Police are encouraging people to report any break-ins, even if nothing is stolen. If your car is targeted, call Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959.

