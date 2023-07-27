Former Miss. corrections officer pleads guilty after ‘repeatedly’ punching inmate in head

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former corrections officer with the Mississippi Department of Corrections pleaded guilty to using excessive force on an inmate on Wednesday, involving the use of a “dangerous weapon.”

According to court documents, Jessica Hill, a corrections officer at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, struck an inmate with a canister and repeatedly punched the inmate in the head on July 11, 2019.

She continued to punch the inmate in the head while he was in the fetal position until fellow prison staff intervened.

Hill faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for October 25.

The FBI Jackson Field Office is investigating the case.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.