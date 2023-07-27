WLOX Careers
Charges dropped against Pensacola man accused of killing college student while driving drunk

His attorney says there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue charges.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - The charges have been dropped against a Pensacola man accused of hitting and killing a Pensacola college student while driving drunk.

Pensacola Christian College student 19-year-old Jadon Goins was killed back in March.

Florida state troopers say Oscar Martin veered off the road and hit Goins.

Martin was charged with DUI manslaughter.

According to new court documents, it says the charges were dropped because there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Martin was under the influence.

Jadon’s father Matt Goins says this wasn’t the outcome they expected and this doesn’t change the grief they still feel for the loss of their son.

Martin was booked into an Escambia County Jail on the day of the crash on March 21.

Goins was doing community service along Airport Boulevard, just a few miles from PCC.

Martin’s attorney Chris Crawford says there just wasn’t enough evidence to move forward.

“When the blood results came back from our state lab, from FDLE, he had zero alcohol and I mean 0.0 alcohol,” Crawford said. “And I believe the state attorney’s office did the right thing when the full evidence came back that a crime did not occur.”

FOX10 News asked Crawford why Martin was charged with DUI if he wasn’t under the influence.

He says it’s because of how Martin performed on his sobriety test.

“One of the things they asked him you know, have you been drinking? And he essentially says I’ve had two beers roughly three hours ago,” Crawford explained. “According to the individual that did the field sobriety exercise is that he did not do well.”

Jadon’s family has been dealing with this tragedy for the last four months.

Hundreds gather at Pensacola Christian College to honor student killed

His father Matt gave the following statement once they found out the news the charges were dropped...

Jadon was a freshman at PCC studying pastoral ministries.

FOX10 News asked Martin’s attorney if he could still be charged in Jadon’s death, and he said that’s not likely because there was no negligence proven.

He says Martin possibly suffered a medical emergency.

