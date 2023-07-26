WLOX Careers
Wednesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
We’re looking at mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Don’t forget to put on some sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors. High temperatures will be soaring into the 90s. So, it’s a perfect day to hit the pool or enjoy some ice cream! There’s a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm to pop up. But, the rain chance is so slim that you’re probably safe to leave the umbrella at home. Enjoy the heat and sunshine safely. Remember to hydrate and seek shade. Have a wonderful day!

