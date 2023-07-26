WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Victim identified after fatal motorcycle wreck on I-10

Jackson County officials announce that one person is dead after an accident on I-10 East near...
Jackson County officials announce that one person is dead after an accident on I-10 East near exit 50.(MGN stock image)
By L.A. Clark
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County officials announce that one person is dead after a motorcycle accident on I-10 East near Exit 50.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the victim was 53-year-old Andrew Ford from Ocean Springs.

According to authorities, as cars were breaking, Ford was unable to stop the motorcycle and struck another vehicle.

He received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
2 teens arrested in Forrest County
Bad decision leads to arrest of 2 teens
This story will be updated as we learn more information.
Discovery of human remains spurs homicide investigation in George Co.
The Norwoods say they are currently working on ideas for their second workshop.
Local barbers empower youth to be bosses, not criminals with ‘Guns Down, Clippers Up’
The Stone County facility sits on 450 acres near Wiggins and McHenry.
Anduril has plans for Adranos rocket motor production site in Stone County

Latest News

FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in...
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike
Shoppers can cash in on sweet deals during the state’s sales tax holiday, just in time for the...
Local retailers prepare for tax-free weekend
A proposed RV park between Markham Drive and Marcie Drive in Long Beach has residents rallying...
Long Beach residents rally in opposition of proposed RV park
A proposed RV park between Markham Drive and Marcie Drive in Long Beach has residents rallying...
Long Beach residents rally in opposition of proposed RV park