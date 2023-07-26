Victim identified after fatal motorcycle wreck on I-10

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County officials announce that one person is dead after a motorcycle accident on I-10 East near Exit 50.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the victim was 53-year-old Andrew Ford from Ocean Springs.

According to authorities, as cars were breaking, Ford was unable to stop the motorcycle and struck another vehicle.

He received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

