TRAFFIC ALERT: Congestion building on I-10 in Jackson Co. following crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash on I-10 is causing congestion in Jackson County Wednesday morning.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), a tractor trailer overturned before the MS 63/East Moss Point Exit 69.

Congestion is building in westbound lanes. The left lane is blocked, while the right lane is moving slowly. Eastbound lanes are seeing congestion as well.

Congestion is building in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. (Mississippi Department of Transportation)

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says a tractor trailer hauling chicken separated from the truck. MHP says the area it landed in is difficult to get to, so cleanup will take a while.

MDOT estimates cleanup could last around three hours. They advise motorists to use cation when approaching the area. Be prepared to stop.

MHP says the driver was injured, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

View MDOT’s traffic map with real-time updates HERE.

