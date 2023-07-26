WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

TRAFFIC ALERT: Congestion building on I-10 in Jackson Co. following crash

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says a tractor trailer hauling chicken separated from the...
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says a tractor trailer hauling chicken separated from the truck. MHP says the area it landed in is difficult to get to, so cleanup will take a while.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash on I-10 is causing congestion in Jackson County Wednesday morning.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), a tractor trailer overturned before the MS 63/East Moss Point Exit 69.

Congestion is building in westbound lanes. The left lane is blocked, while the right lane is moving slowly. Eastbound lanes are seeing congestion as well.

Congestion is building in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.
Congestion is building in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says a tractor trailer hauling chicken separated from the truck. MHP says the area it landed in is difficult to get to, so cleanup will take a while.

MDOT estimates cleanup could last around three hours. They advise motorists to use cation when approaching the area. Be prepared to stop.

MHP says the driver was injured, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

View MDOT’s traffic map with real-time updates HERE.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County officials announce that one person is dead after an accident on I-10 East near...
Victim identified after fatal motorcycle wreck on I-10
The driver somehow drove onto the railroad tracks and traveled west, just as a train was also...
Car hit, pushed 30 yards by train in Waveland, police say
On July 24, officers responded to the 100 block of Faust Drive in reference to a drive-by...
Two teens charged in Gulfport drive-by shooting
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Man who disappeared on a river in Mississippi later found asleep on the sandbar

Latest News

According to MDOT, the lanes will reopen by the end of the business day as crews wrap up the...
AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: East Pearl River Bridge reopen after roadwork
According to MDOT, the lanes will reopen by the end of the business day as crews wrap up the...
AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: Pearl River Bridge set to reopen all lanes Friday
Traffic Alert (generic)
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 east near Woolmarket causes congestion
The wreck, involving at least one 18-wheeler, caused serious injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in I-10 roadwork zone creates further congestion in Hancock Co.