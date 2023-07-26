Southern Miss prepares for second season in Sun Belt Conference

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) -The Southern Miss Golden Eagles took the stage Tuesday at the Sun Belt Football Media Days, ready to start their second year in the conference.

Head coach Will Hall, defensive back Jay Stanley, and tight end Cole Cavallo were on hand to talk on the upcoming season and for Coach Hall he’s looking forward to having a more consistent presence in the quarterback room.

“We inherited a program with only one scholarship quarterback, we’re now up to six. They’re highly recruited kids who are talented,” said Hall. “We have not made a decision on a starter. We’ll go into fall camp with Holman Edwards and Billy Wiles really in the forefront battling to be the starter.”

For Stanley and Cavallo they’re looking forward to seeing the Golden Eagles take the next steps after a seven win season last year.

“We had a whole bunch of close games,” said Cavallo. “Towards the end of the year we realized how to win games. Carrying that into this year we have a whole bunch of old guys that know how to win.”

“I feel like this year everyone has bought into the defense and to the team and the team camaraderie,” said Stanley. “Everybody is trying to be that guy and make big plays so they’re trying to step their game up.”

They say the experience on the roster can bring lessons learned from years past and apply them to this year

“Last year the games we lost, we didn’t execute fully,” said Cavallo. “We would have one good quarter and one bad quarter and we’d lose it all in the fourth. Executing our things we know we’re going to win so if we play well the rest will take care of itself.”

With a number of key returners including running back Frank Gore Jr., Hall and company say they’re excited to see the production the 2023 Golden Eagles will bring to the field.

Hall also says he’s proud of how they’ve built the roster with homegrown talent from Mississippi.

“We’ve been really successful with Mississippi kids for the most part because they’re closer to us like anybody else would,” said Hall. “But that’s what Southern Miss has been for many years, that’s how that brand was developed that’s how we’ve won through so many different coaches through so many different generations and it’s a blueprint that works so we wanted to get back to it.”

Southern Miss opens the season with Alcorn State in Hattiesburg on September 2nd.

