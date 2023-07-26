WLOX Careers
Biloxi Pastor looking for answers after church is vandalized

“It’s sad to know someone will take the time out of their schedule to come and vandalize or abuse the house of God where his people worship him.”
The church has been in the community for more than 80 years.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Pastor Gary Johnson is at a loss for words after finding out his church was vandalized, leaving behind a busted lock, destroyed instruments, and an attempted fire in the bathroom.

After going through the mess, Pastor Johnson says the thieves stole the church’s lights, brand-new microphones, camera stands, and their brand-new keyboard.

“To us, it’s a week old,” said Pastor Johnson. “It’s still in the box, we ordered it, and it came in last week along with the microphones.”

The church has been in the community for more than 80 years, with Pastor Johnson being the pastor for eight years.

“The community has been excited to see us here and have us back in the community,” said Pastor Johnson. “This church was closed for Katrina, but we’ve received a warm welcome. They were coming to worship and still do.”

Pastor Johnson says this is a gut punch for him and his congregation, but he will not let this deter him from his pastoral duty.

“We’re here to serve them, and they are here to serve Christ, and we’re going to continue to do that. We’re going to be the church for our community, and we’re going to provide this opportunity for them to come into this space and worship with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” said Pastor Johnson. “To have that mindset to come in and destroy a place of worship and where people come to meet Christ is evil. I hope you are caught and pay the price for what you have done.”

Pastor Johnson says the goal is to have a regular church service in the building this Sunday.

