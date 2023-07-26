Ocean Springs Fire Dept. adds dive team to rescue force

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s a new dive/rescue team on the Coast. The Ocean Springs Fire Department recently put together a five-man squad.

“We recently got our certifications finished about two weeks ago,” said firefighter Dylan Hults. “We have our Rescue One certification, and that’s just the start of it.”

The new team will be a welcome addition in an area with so much water.

“There’s just not that many teams around here. There’s Gulfport, and you have the volunteer team in Jackson County. With all these waterways and the storms that we have, we thought it would be pertinent to get a dive team,” Hults said.

Now they’re putting the finishing touches on what they need to do their jobs.

“We’re hoping to get more divers on before the end of the year and build a surface support team. Because it’s not just the divers,” Hults said. “They’re the ones at the end of the rope. The people up top are the ones running the scene. So we want to get everyone trained up on that, as well.”

They’ve got two boats, a refurbished trailer, and equipment. Now they’re focused on adding to their cache of equipment and team members.

“We have to do monthly training. We have to keep everybody up to speed and regular training is the only way to do that. Once we get our surface support team in place, we’ll be able to do that better,” Hults added.

