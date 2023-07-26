Man sentenced to life for Picayune man’s murder

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Rankin County man found guilty of murdering a Picayune man was sentenced to life in prison this week.

Back in May, a jury found Austin Brookshire, 21, guilty of murdering Willie “Chill” Jones in the early morning hours of July 6, 2020.

That same day, the Jones was reported missing, and Picayune Police began their investigation. They learned that Jones was in Pearl River County, and the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys John Dowdy and Christina Holcomb.

“I would like to thank the Pearl River County Sheriff’s department and the Picayune Police Department for their hard work that led to this defendant being brought to justice,” District Attorney Hal Kittrell said.

